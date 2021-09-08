Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,036 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.6% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.7% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 95,733 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 761,592 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $206,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 4.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $300.18 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

