Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Price Target Raised to GBX 710 at Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:MIDW opened at GBX 604 ($7.89) on Tuesday. Midwich Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £535.97 million and a P/E ratio of -140.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 563.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 512.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

