Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.30 Per Share

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON MIDW opened at GBX 613.40 ($8.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. Midwich Group has a 52-week low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 563.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 512.94. The stock has a market cap of £544.31 million and a P/E ratio of -140.47.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

