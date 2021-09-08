Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $388,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,838.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $205,202,925.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

