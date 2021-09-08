Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,479 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,598,000 after acquiring an additional 649,320 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,795,000 after acquiring an additional 484,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after acquiring an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

