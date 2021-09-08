Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Wix.com stock opened at $230.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.14 and its 200-day moving average is $279.48. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $196.19 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

