Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.81 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

HSIC opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

