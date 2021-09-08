Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,375 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CubeSmart by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CubeSmart by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $30.96 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

