Mizuho Upgrades Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) to Buy

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Mitsubishi stock opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.45. Mitsubishi has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $31.95.
About Mitsubishi
