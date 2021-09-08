Mizuho Upgrades Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) to Buy

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Mitsubishi stock opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.45. Mitsubishi has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.