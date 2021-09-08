Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.470 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of MODN stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,224. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Model N has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Model N will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $463,171.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,262,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $110,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $936,894. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

