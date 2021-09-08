Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.02 and the lowest is $3.39. Mohawk Industries reported earnings per share of $3.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $14.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $18.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $61,228,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after acquiring an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $41,138,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after acquiring an additional 208,426 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MHK traded down $4.24 on Friday, hitting $187.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.47.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

