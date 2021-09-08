Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.14 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000696 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $14,129.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.83 or 0.00563643 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

