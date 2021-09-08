MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Argus

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective raised by Argus from $406.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $526.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $449.06.

Shares of MDB opened at $489.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $515.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total transaction of $12,576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at $91,697,026.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,887 shares of company stock worth $61,926,999 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 95.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 77.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 112.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $4,574,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

