Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 104,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

SHBI opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $208.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.