Morgan Stanley Purchases 5,780 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Limoneira worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Limoneira by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Limoneira by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Limoneira by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Limoneira alerts:

LMNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,893 shares of company stock worth $124,804. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.00 million, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.