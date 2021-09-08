Morgan Stanley Raises Position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.33% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 178,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares during the period.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $52.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36.

