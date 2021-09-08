Morgan Stanley Sells 2,401 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Repay worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 107.2% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 255,650 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Repay by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after buying an additional 228,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 90.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Repay by 21.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 91,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repay alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RPAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

RPAY stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.