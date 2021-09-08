Morgan Stanley Trims Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 88,070.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 125,941 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 8.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,682,000 after acquiring an additional 113,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AxoGen by 28.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 91,843 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in AxoGen by 253.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 92,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 66,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 56,746 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.94. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

