Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $246.54

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $246.54 and last traded at $246.27, with a volume of 7310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.87.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.35.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

