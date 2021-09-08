Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$15.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.930703 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

