Multiplier (BMXX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $87,615.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002388 BTC on exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $87,615.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00132767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00198836 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.10 or 0.07208298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,307.63 or 0.99787577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.55 or 0.00744619 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.