Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,166,000 after buying an additional 424,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $102,095,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4,949.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 747,367 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 597,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.14%.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

