Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter valued at $550,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter valued at $2,776,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 783.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

BMTC stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

