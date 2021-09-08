Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,579,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $181.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.75 and its 200-day moving average is $150.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $182.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.60.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

