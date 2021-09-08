Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,569 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Integra LifeSciences worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,214 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.12.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.