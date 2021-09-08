MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $611.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report sales of $611.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $602.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $620.50 million. MYR Group reported sales of $607.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 184.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 111,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $108.90. 88,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $110.59.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
