MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $611.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report sales of $611.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $602.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $620.50 million. MYR Group reported sales of $607.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 184.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 111,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $108.90. 88,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $110.59.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

