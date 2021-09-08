NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $18,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at $231,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,214 shares of company stock worth $9,846,687 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of NSTG opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

