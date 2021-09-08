NAOS Finance (NAOS) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, NAOS Finance has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002523 BTC on exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00060776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00132841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00194171 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.57 or 0.07249465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,113.72 or 1.00192723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.39 or 0.00743919 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

