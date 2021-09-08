National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Stake Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 738.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth $281,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth $1,336,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 56.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 25.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

NESR has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.93.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

