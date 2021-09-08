National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Holdings Lifted by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 579,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.