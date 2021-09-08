National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 5,331.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 317,372 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.95 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

