National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. National Vision posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Vision.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%.
EYE stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 568,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,527. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $60.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13.
In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
