National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. National Vision posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%.

EYE has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

EYE stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 568,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,527. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $60.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

