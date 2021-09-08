National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 716.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at about $22,321,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.0% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.24 and a 52-week high of $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,962,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

