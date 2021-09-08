Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,662,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,924,132. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $147.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.80 and a 200 day moving average of $140.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.