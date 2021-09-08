Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

