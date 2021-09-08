Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases 2,543 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Issuer Direct were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct Co. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $106.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

