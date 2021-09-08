Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases New Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 329.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 36,490 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $6,857,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 371.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $1,400,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 141.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 210,788 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $996,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $1,092,258.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,338.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,307 shares of company stock valued at $12,048,058. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 132.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.