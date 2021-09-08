Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 15,577 AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of ASIX opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

