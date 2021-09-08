Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 18,611 Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 11.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $42.88.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

