Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 35 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

IYH opened at $294.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.86 and a 200 day moving average of $268.82. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.85 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

