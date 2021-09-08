Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 102,872 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Navient stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.80. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

