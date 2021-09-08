nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for nCino in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for nCino’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

NCNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

NCNO stock opened at $75.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -136.62. nCino has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in nCino by 10.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 100.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 213.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other nCino news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $360,347.70. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 81,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,259.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,775.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,806. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

