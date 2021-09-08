Nerve Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.92 Million (NRV)

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Nerve Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00002709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $58.07 million and $4.92 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nerve Finance has traded down 39.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00059452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00159214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.24 or 0.00729465 BTC.

About Nerve Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

