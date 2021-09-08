NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.140-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.44.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.29.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

