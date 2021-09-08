Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Increased by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $598.21. 218,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,172. The company’s 50 day moving average is $536.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $264.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $613.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.89.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

