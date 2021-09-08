New World Advisors LLC Buys 519 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,409 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,986,000 after acquiring an additional 631,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 365,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.78. 60,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,302. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.