New World Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.13. 7,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,301. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

