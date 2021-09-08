New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

