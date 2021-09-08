Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $673.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post $673.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $649.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $717.60 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $435.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 18,982.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,716 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 123,905 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

NMRK stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. 1,694,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

