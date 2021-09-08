Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells $179,460.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,685,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,774. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.